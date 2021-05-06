Venture Visionary Partners LLC Makes New $227,000 Investment in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of O-I Glass by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,094,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,422,000 after buying an additional 419,557 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of O-I Glass by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 6,242,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,287,000 after buying an additional 267,841 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of O-I Glass by 198.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,616,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,238,000 after buying an additional 1,074,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of O-I Glass by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,317,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,679,000 after buying an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

OI opened at $17.55 on Thursday. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $17.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.70.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. O-I Glass had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 88.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OI shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays raised shares of O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. O-I Glass has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.80.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

