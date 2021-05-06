Venture Visionary Partners LLC Invests $215,000 in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 56.6% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,035 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1,666.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Shares of CBRL stock opened at $163.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.23 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.26. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.05 and a 1-year high of $178.82.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $677.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.88 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CBRL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.27.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.