Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $133.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.68 million. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 9.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Veeco Instruments updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.170-0.350 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.17-$0.35 EPS.

Shares of VECO stock opened at $22.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 2.92. Veeco Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $24.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.70 and a beta of 1.42.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities upped their price target on Veeco Instruments from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Veeco Instruments from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.86.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

