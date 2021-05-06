Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 547,973 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 18,688,678 shares.The stock last traded at $8.78 and had previously closed at $8.02.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VXRT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vaxart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.89. The company has a market capitalization of $869.12 million, a P/E ratio of -12.51 and a beta of -0.11.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Vaxart had a negative net margin of 281.50% and a negative return on equity of 84.90%. The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.62 million. The firm’s revenue was down 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXRT. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vaxart by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Vaxart by 268.5% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 9,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Vaxart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vaxart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

About Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

