Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) PT Lowered to $60.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at DA Davidson to $60.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.13% from the stock’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Varonis Systems’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Varonis Systems to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $66.67 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $68.33 to $73.33 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.33 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.93.

NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $48.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.22 and a beta of 1.12. Varonis Systems has a 52 week low of $22.07 and a 52 week high of $75.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.50.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $74.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.02 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 97.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 75,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total value of $4,038,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.97, for a total transaction of $281,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,925,567.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 282,299 shares of company stock worth $40,933,811. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRNS. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Varonis Systems by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Varonis Systems by 5,114.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter worth $131,000.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

