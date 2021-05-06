Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Director Den Bosch Fred Van Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $238,905.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 133,452 shares in the company, valued at $7,084,966.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Den Bosch Fred Van also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Den Bosch Fred Van sold 4,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $235,215.00.

On Monday, March 1st, Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.97, for a total transaction of $281,955.00.

NASDAQ VRNS opened at $48.73 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of -17.22 and a beta of 1.12. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.07 and a 1 year high of $75.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $74.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.02 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 97.77% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on VRNS. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $48.33 to $68.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Varonis Systems to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Varonis Systems to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $58.33 to $63.67 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $68.33 to $73.33 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.93.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Varonis Systems by 183.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,822,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825,374 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Varonis Systems by 218.3% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,298,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,659,000 after buying an additional 890,513 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 999,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,303,000 after acquiring an additional 666,158 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 162.0% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 968,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,746,000 after acquiring an additional 599,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 966.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 477,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,121,000 after acquiring an additional 432,716 shares during the period.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

