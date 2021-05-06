Various Eateries (LON:VARE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $108.00

Various Eateries PLC (LON:VARE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 108 ($1.41) and last traded at GBX 105.15 ($1.37), with a volume of 51729 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 106.50 ($1.39).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 96.55. The stock has a market cap of £93.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92.

Various Eateries Company Profile (LON:VARE)

Various Eateries PLC owns, develops, and operates restaurant and hotel sites in the United Kingdom. It operates two brands across eleven locations, which include Coppa Club, a multi-use, all-day concept that combines restaurant, terrace, cafÃ©, lounge, bar, and workspaces; and Tavolino, a restaurant for Italian food.

Recommended Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Various Eateries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Various Eateries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.