Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Bought by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPU. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 18,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VPU opened at $142.90 on Thursday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $117.37 and a 12-month high of $148.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.33.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

