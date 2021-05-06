Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Perennial Investment Advisors LLC

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, South State CORP. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $383.36. The stock had a trading volume of 418,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,976,684. The business’s fifty day moving average is $373.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.79. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $253.97 and a twelve month high of $386.74.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

