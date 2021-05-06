Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Stake Lowered by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,653 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 82,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $1,014,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 129,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $14,545,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $61.52 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $61.47 and a 1 year high of $62.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

