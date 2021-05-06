Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV

Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 0.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 4.1% of Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,710,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,109,379,000 after acquiring an additional 102,758 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,320,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,638,000 after buying an additional 43,422 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,501,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,511,000 after buying an additional 263,365 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $346,161,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,421,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,985,000 after buying an additional 95,761 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $228.71. The company had a trading volume of 26,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,638. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $141.01 and a 1-year high of $234.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $226.86 and its 200-day moving average is $211.24.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

