Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) Holdings Lifted by RiverFront Investment Group LLC

RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,806 shares during the quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $27,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,700,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,889,000 after acquiring an additional 850,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,422,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,996,000 after acquiring an additional 115,858 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 209.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 960,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,627,000 after acquiring an additional 650,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 720,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,966,000 after purchasing an additional 287,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NYL Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 716,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,559,000 after acquiring an additional 342,400 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $103.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,571. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.86 and a 200 day moving average of $106.62. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $97.22 and a one year high of $113.29.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.266 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

