Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 433,057.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 372,429 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Allworth Financial LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $33,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $51,000.

Shares of BIV stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $89.35. 7,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,432,869. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $88.21 and a twelve month high of $94.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.40.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

