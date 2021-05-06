Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,826,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,913,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $10,427,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 210.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGT stock opened at $366.72 on Thursday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $238.58 and a twelve month high of $388.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $371.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.30.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

