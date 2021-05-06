Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) is Planned Solutions Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 65,714.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,285 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 6.7% of Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $8,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,596,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,711,000 after purchasing an additional 5,973,604 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,027,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,798,000 after purchasing an additional 291,570 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 18,432,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,160,000 after acquiring an additional 7,382,670 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,147,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,031,000 after buying an additional 546,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,499,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,583,000 after buying an additional 54,803 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $62.89. 103,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,921,884. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.97 and a fifty-two week high of $63.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.94.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

