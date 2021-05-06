Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 34,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 4,997 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 13,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 10,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsimple US Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsimple US Ltd. now owns 338,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,723,000 after buying an additional 9,510 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ESGV opened at $77.09 on Thursday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.68 and a fifty-two week high of $78.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.97.

