Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) PT Raised to $31.00

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) had its target price upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.09% from the stock’s current price.

VVV has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Valvoline from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Shares of Valvoline stock opened at $31.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. Valvoline has a 12 month low of $14.81 and a 12 month high of $32.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.37.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 121.96% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Valvoline’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Valvoline will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVV. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Valvoline by 222.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,881,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059,678 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,256,000. Boston Partners increased its position in Valvoline by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,334,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $169,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,829 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Valvoline by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,087,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,435,000 after purchasing an additional 891,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

