Vaccitech plc American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:VACC) Director Buys $28,900.00 in Stock

Vaccitech plc American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:VACC) Director Karen A. Dawes acquired 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $28,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ VACC traded up $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $13.40. 241,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,552. Vaccitech plc American Depositary Shares has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $16.26.

About Vaccitech plc American Depositary Shares

Vaccitech plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. Its therapeutic programs include VTP-300, indicated for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200, indicated for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, indicated for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600, indicated for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

