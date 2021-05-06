v.systems (VSYS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $91.13 Million

v.systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. v.systems has a market capitalization of $91.13 million and approximately $4.66 million worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, v.systems has traded down 17.1% against the dollar. One v.systems coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0402 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

v.systems Profile

VSYS is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 4,192,444,584 coins and its circulating supply is 2,268,836,120 coins. v.systems’ official message board is medium.com/vsystems. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin. v.systems’ official website is www.v.systems.

According to CryptoCompare, “V SYSTEMS is a project led by Sunny King, the creator of Proof of Stake consensus. The project brings in expertise from the world's top database scientists and mathematicians with a mission to use consensus algorithm innovation and distributed database cloud platform to solve one of the core problems in the development of the blockchain industry: scalability and stability. Supernode Proof-of-Stake (SPoS) consensus is Sunny King's new innovation, it is designed with enough incentives for supernodes to upgrade hardware and therefore continuously improve the network performance to support large scale growth of decentralized applications. “

v.systems Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as v.systems directly using U.S. dollars.

