v.systems (VSYS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $91.13 Million

v.systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. v.systems has a market capitalization of $91.13 million and approximately $4.66 million worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, v.systems has traded down 17.1% against the dollar. One v.systems coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0402 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
v.systems Profile
VSYS is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 4,192,444,584 coins and its circulating supply is 2,268,836,120 coins. v.systems’ official message board is medium.com/vsystems. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin. v.systems’ official website is www.v.systems.
v.systems Coin Trading
