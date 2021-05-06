US Bancorp DE Boosts Stock Holdings in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,177,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,105 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF were worth $31,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 83.8% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $84,000.

Get iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDP opened at $26.41 on Thursday. iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $25.47 and a 52 week high of $26.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.47.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP).

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.