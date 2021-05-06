US Bancorp DE Boosts Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 14.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 197,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,636 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Prologis were worth $20,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PLD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $686,317,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,826,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,872,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,628 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,214,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,595,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,816 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,404,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Prologis by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,176,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,531,000 after buying an additional 1,090,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Prologis in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Prologis from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.17.

PLD stock opened at $113.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $83.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.12 and a 12-month high of $116.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.98.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.13%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

