US Bancorp DE Acquires 18,335 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,015 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,335 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.09% of Aptiv worth $35,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 7.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Aptiv by 39.0% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv during the first quarter valued at $1,777,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its position in Aptiv by 1.2% during the first quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 153,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new stake in Aptiv during the first quarter valued at $202,000. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:APTV opened at $142.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $38.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $57.26 and a 52 week high of $160.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.16.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $300,648.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,729,931. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on APTV shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $109.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.25.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

