UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UroGen Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of URGN stock opened at $18.62 on Monday. UroGen Pharma has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $30.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.74.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.37) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UroGen Pharma will post -5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of URGN. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UroGen Pharma during the first quarter worth about $10,073,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,839,000. Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,554,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,030,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,529,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,561,000 after buying an additional 43,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

