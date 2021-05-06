Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,030,000 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the March 31st total of 4,860,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

URG stock opened at $1.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 4.72. The stock has a market cap of $246.21 million, a P/E ratio of -32.50 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.56. Ur-Energy has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $1.57.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. Ur-Energy had a negative net margin of 32.77% and a negative return on equity of 18.27%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ur-Energy will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Ur-Energy from $1.40 to $2.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ur-Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Ur-Energy in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.20 target price on the stock.

In other Ur-Energy news, CEO Jeffrey T. Klenda sold 178,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $235,115.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,954,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,899,662.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary C. Huber sold 128,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total transaction of $154,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 313,086 shares in the company, valued at $378,834.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 487,224 shares of company stock worth $636,300. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of URG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Ur-Energy by 187.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,745,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444,098 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Ur-Energy by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 490,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 210,202 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Ur-Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Ur-Energy by 264.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 48,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 35,231 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Ur-Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.56% of the company’s stock.

Ur-Energy Company Profile

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 36,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

