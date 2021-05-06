Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Upland Software Inc. is a provider of cloud-based Enterprise Work Management software that helps organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It provides services to teams in Information Technology (IT), marketing, finance, professional services and process excellences. The Company’s services include Professional Services, Education and Training and Global Support. Upland Software, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist increased their price target on Upland Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Upland Software from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Upland Software from $29.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Upland Software in a report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Upland Software currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.89.

UPLD stock traded down $6.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.53. 14,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,147. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.99. Upland Software has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $53.00.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.52. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 23.40% and a positive return on equity of 15.94%. Research analysts forecast that Upland Software will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,236 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $349,788.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 268,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,988,232.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Timothy Mattox sold 4,483 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $228,633.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 434,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,136,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 200,514 shares of company stock worth $10,061,794. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Upland Software by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,820,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,561,000 after acquiring an additional 132,269 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Upland Software by 716.5% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,261,938 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,385 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Upland Software by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,102,115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,576,000 after purchasing an additional 48,600 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Upland Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,647,000. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 604,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,718,000 after purchasing an additional 7,165 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

