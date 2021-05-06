United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Given New $248.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $195.00 to $248.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $151.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.14.

United Therapeutics stock opened at $198.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $190.97 and its 200-day moving average is $161.41. United Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $98.37 and a fifty-two week high of $212.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 6.88.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.99). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $379.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 2,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $357,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,341,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $778,126.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 17.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 15.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 38.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.7% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 6,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

