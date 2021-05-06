United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 76.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 243.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS stock opened at $214.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.73. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.85 and a 12-month high of $215.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The company has a market cap of $186.00 billion, a PE ratio of 40.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 54.18%.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett acquired 625 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.21.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

