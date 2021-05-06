United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Fire Group had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFCS traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $32.08. 1,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,872. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.15. United Fire Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.83 and a fifty-two week high of $36.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. United Fire Group’s payout ratio is currently -55.56%.

In other United Fire Group news, Director Scott L. Carlton sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $33,959.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,298 shares in the company, valued at $2,607,439.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of United Fire Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

