United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 362,700 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the March 31st total of 294,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, Director Scott L. Carlton sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $33,959.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,607,439.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFCS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 394.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Fire Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in United Fire Group during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Fire Group during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in United Fire Group by 580.2% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UFCS opened at $31.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.51. United Fire Group has a 12-month low of $18.83 and a 12-month high of $36.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 0.15.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. As a group, research analysts predict that United Fire Group will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. United Fire Group’s payout ratio is -55.56%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised United Fire Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

