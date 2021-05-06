United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 86.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,582 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in United Airlines by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in United Airlines by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in United Airlines by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in United Airlines by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Airlines by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on United Airlines from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America lowered United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on United Airlines from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on United Airlines from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.58.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $53.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.97. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.18 and a 52 week high of $63.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.63.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.08) by ($0.42). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.57) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -26.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,199 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,746. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $600,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,024 shares in the company, valued at $601,469.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $1,409,060 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

