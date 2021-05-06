Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lowered its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,870 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on UNP shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.05.

NYSE UNP traded down $2.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $223.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,796,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,895,464. The company’s fifty day moving average is $220.34 and its 200-day moving average is $208.20. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $147.05 and a one year high of $228.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $148.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

