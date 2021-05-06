Unify Trading Up 6.5% Over Last 7 Days (UNIFY)

Unify (CURRENCY:UNIFY) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. Over the last week, Unify has traded up 6.5% against the dollar. One Unify coin can currently be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Unify has a total market capitalization of $93,390.62 and $23,891.00 worth of Unify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unify Profile

Unify (CRYPTO:UNIFY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Unify’s total supply is 18,185,085 coins. The Reddit community for Unify is /r/UnifyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Unify’s official Twitter account is @unifycrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unify is www.unify.today

According to CryptoCompare, “Unify is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has a total 8181818 UNIFY supply. “

Buying and Selling Unify

