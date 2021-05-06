Unification (FUND) Market Cap Hits $1.85 Million

Unification (CURRENCY:FUND) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. One Unification coin can now be purchased for about $0.0537 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges. Unification has a market cap of $1.85 million and approximately $40,306.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Unification has traded 44.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.19 or 0.00082697 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00019666 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.57 or 0.00065850 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $465.24 or 0.00815351 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.62 or 0.00100985 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,274.64 or 0.09244068 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000323 BTC.

About Unification

Unification (FUND) is a coin. Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 coins. Unification’s official website is unification.com . The Reddit community for Unification is https://reddit.com/r/UnificationFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Unification is medium.com/unificationfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Fund is a fund project dedicated to investing in blockchain projects. It invests in projects which are characterized by being highly foresightful and technology-oriented, with high growth and high ROI. As the blockchain economy grows with exponential growth, investment in top tokens will be a huge profitable alternative. Fund will exclusively invest in tokens which have already witnessed their fast growth or those with extraordinary potential. “

Buying and Selling Unification

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unification directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unification should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unification using one of the exchanges listed above.

