Unifi (NYSE:UFI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 4.60% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Unifi, Inc. is a global textile solutions provider and one of the world’s leading innovators in manufacturing synthetic and recycled performance fibers. The Company’s proprietary technologies offer increased performance, comfort and style advantages, enabling customers to develop products that perform, look and feel better. Through REPREVE , one of Unifi’s proprietary technologies and the global leader in branded recycled performance fibers, Unifi has transformed more than 10 billion plastic bottles into recycled fiber for new clothing, shoes, home goods and other consumer products. Unifi continually innovates to meet consumer needs in moisture management, thermal regulation, antimicrobial, UV protection, stretch, water repellency and enhanced softness with leading products such as Sorbtek, XS Cross Section technology and Cotton-like technology. Unifi collaborates with many of the world’s most influential brands in the sports apparel, fashion, home, automotive and other industries. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on UFI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Unifi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Unifi from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

UFI opened at $28.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $530.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.53. Unifi has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $30.94.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. Unifi had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unifi will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unifi by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,250,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,926,000 after purchasing an additional 107,596 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Unifi by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 396,137 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,027,000 after acquiring an additional 74,380 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Unifi by 156.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 148,738 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unifi in the 4th quarter valued at $3,521,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unifi in the 1st quarter worth $5,425,000. Institutional investors own 65.06% of the company’s stock.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

