Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Upgraded to Buy by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. UBS Group currently has $36.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $26.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Under Armour from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Under Armour from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.83.

Shares of NYSE:UAA traded down $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.67. 188,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,588,743. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of -15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.31. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Under Armour’s revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 54,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 28.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 6.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. 36.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

