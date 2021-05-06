Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $26.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Under Armour traded as high as $26.18 and last traded at $25.85, with a volume of 353920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.88.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Under Armour from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Under Armour from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Under Armour from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Under Armour presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UAA. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 170.6% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 34,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 21,719 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 7,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 16.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour Company Profile (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

