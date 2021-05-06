Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) PT Raised to $26.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on UAA. Barclays upgraded shares of Under Armour from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday. OTR Global upgraded shares of Under Armour from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Under Armour from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Under Armour from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.83.

Shares of NYSE:UAA traded down $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.70. 193,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,588,743. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.31. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Under Armour will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,903,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,357,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,307,000 after purchasing an additional 43,892 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,265,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,725,000 after purchasing an additional 14,111 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,265,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,727,000 after purchasing an additional 9,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,184,000. 36.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

