UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $24.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “United Mobile Home’s primary business is the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities – leasing manufactured home spaces on a month-to-month basis to private manufactured home owners. The company also leases homes to residents. A manufactured home community is designed to accommodate detached, single family manufactured housing units, which are produced off-site by manufacturers and delivered by truck to the site. “

UMH has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of UMH Properties from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of UMH Properties from $16.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Aegis assumed coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.67.

NYSE:UMH traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,659. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.78 million, a P/E ratio of -18.32 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.98 and a 200-day moving average of $16.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. UMH Properties has a 52-week low of $10.32 and a 52-week high of $21.99.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.49. UMH Properties had a negative return on equity of 21.08% and a negative net margin of 13.64%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UMH Properties will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is currently 120.63%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UMH Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,907,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in UMH Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,069,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in UMH Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in UMH Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Real Estate Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in UMH Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,812,000. 57.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

