Umbrella Network (UMB) Price Reaches $0.75

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. Umbrella Network has a market capitalization of $13.76 million and $1.80 million worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Umbrella Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.75 or 0.00001320 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Umbrella Network has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00029539 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00013613 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000029 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00009402 BTC.

About Umbrella Network

Umbrella Network (CRYPTO:UMB) uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 56,405,087 coins and its circulating supply is 18,282,511 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

