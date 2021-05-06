Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Price Target Cut to $156.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $156.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $139.41.

RARE stock traded up $6.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $112.50. 8,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,805. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.60 and its 200-day moving average is $127.87. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.15 and a beta of 2.19. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $61.96 and a 12 month high of $179.65.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $99.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.21 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 50.69% and a negative net margin of 119.19%. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.05) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Erik Harris sold 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $41,294.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $3,234,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,398 shares of company stock valued at $11,143,621. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

