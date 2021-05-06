Ultiledger 24 Hour Volume Hits $153,285.00 (ULT)

Ultiledger (CURRENCY:ULT) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One Ultiledger coin can now be bought for about $0.0208 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ultiledger has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. Ultiledger has a market capitalization of $49.08 million and approximately $153,285.00 worth of Ultiledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.16 or 0.00084417 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00019138 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.74 or 0.00064397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $466.18 or 0.00817056 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.58 or 0.00102668 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,209.27 or 0.09130111 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

About Ultiledger

Ultiledger is a coin. It launched on July 27th, 2018. Ultiledger’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,364,828,294 coins. Ultiledger’s official message board is medium.com/@ultiledger.io . Ultiledger’s official Twitter account is @Ultiledgerio . Ultiledger’s official website is www.ultiledger.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultiledger aims to help any organization (Contains government, business, industry clusters or individuals and communities) that needs to build trust through a new generation of blockchain protocols at a low cost and rapid construction of a distributed financial book of bank-grade security; zero-cost transaction settlement within the ecosystem; improved security, privacy, efficiency and capital availability of the system through the combination of the main chain and sub-chains. Any tangible assets or intangible rights can be issued into digital assets on Ultiledger, completing functions such as confirmation, notarization, trading, circulation, etc., and finally achieving “credit circulation, asset circulation, value circulation”. ULT is the abbreviation of the Ultiledger project's native Token. To some extent, ULT can be regarded as the “gold” of the digital domain, serving as the pricing unit for everything within the ecosystem (including various Tokens); all economic activities will be settled using ULT; the establishment and maintenance of all relationships will also depend on ULT. As the foundation of Ultiledger’s economic ecosystem, ULT will have all the functions of money for social and economic activities – a unit of account, a medium of exchange, a standard of deferred payment, and a store of value. “

Ultiledger Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultiledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultiledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultiledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

