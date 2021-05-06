UGI (NYSE:UGI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

UGI (NYSE:UGI) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. UGI had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 13.70%. UGI updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.900-3.000 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.90-3.00 EPS.
Shares of UGI traded up $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $44.91. 947,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,005,993. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.06. UGI has a one year low of $26.95 and a one year high of $45.37.
In other news, Director Ted A. Dosch purchased 10,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.46 per share, with a total value of $374,600.00. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
UGI Company Profile
UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.
