UDR (NYSE:UDR) Price Target Raised to $53.00 at Morgan Stanley

UDR (NYSE:UDR) had its price target increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $53.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.02% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on UDR. Mizuho upped their price target on UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of UDR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UDR has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.75.
Shares of NYSE:UDR traded up $0.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.68. 38,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,875,346. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. UDR has a 12 month low of $29.34 and a 12 month high of $47.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.92 and a 200-day moving average of $40.27.
In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $444,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,001,434.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $1,821,200.00. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in UDR during the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in UDR by 36.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,445,000 after buying an additional 102,266 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 525.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 114,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 95,988 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of UDR by 16.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,303,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,495,000 after acquiring an additional 185,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.
UDR Company Profile
UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.
