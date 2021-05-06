UDR (NYSE:UDR) Price Target Raised to $53.00 at Morgan Stanley

UDR (NYSE:UDR) had its price target increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $53.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on UDR. Mizuho upped their price target on UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of UDR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UDR has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.75.

Shares of NYSE:UDR traded up $0.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.68. 38,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,875,346. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. UDR has a 12 month low of $29.34 and a 12 month high of $47.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.92 and a 200-day moving average of $40.27.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 10.91%. Equities research analysts predict that UDR will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $444,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,001,434.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $1,821,200.00. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in UDR during the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in UDR by 36.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,445,000 after buying an additional 102,266 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 525.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 114,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 95,988 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of UDR by 16.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,303,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,495,000 after acquiring an additional 185,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

