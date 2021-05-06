UDG Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UDHCF) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

UDG Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UDHCF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

UDHCF remained flat at $$11.63 during trading on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. UDG Healthcare has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $11.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 0.63.

UDG Healthcare Company Profile

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

