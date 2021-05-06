UDG Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UDHCF) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

UDG Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UDHCF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
UDHCF remained flat at $$11.63 during trading on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. UDG Healthcare has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $11.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 0.63.
UDG Healthcare Company Profile
Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for UDG Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDG Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.