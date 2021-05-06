UDG Healthcare (LON:UDG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $877.50

Shares of UDG Healthcare plc (LON:UDG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 877.50 ($11.46) and last traded at GBX 874.50 ($11.43), with a volume of 171712 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 857 ($11.20).

The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 821.29 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 785.93.

In other news, insider Myles Lee bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 772 ($10.09) per share, for a total transaction of £38,600 ($50,431.15). Also, insider Shane Cooke acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 762 ($9.96) per share, with a total value of £95,250 ($124,444.73).

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

