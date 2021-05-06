UBS Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY)

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

SAUHY has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Straumann from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Straumann from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Straumann in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Straumann from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Straumann in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAUHY opened at $74.10 on Monday. Straumann has a one year low of $33.49 and a one year high of $75.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.48.

Straumann Holding AG engages in the provision of implant, restorative, and regenerative dentistry solutions to dental professionals and laboratories. It operates through the following segments: Sales Europe, Sales Distributor & Emerging Markets EMEA, Sales NAM, Sales APAC, Sales LATAM, and Operations.

