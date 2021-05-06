Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Acquired by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 46.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,694 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 3,081 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $398,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth $213,000. Northside Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 54.9% during the first quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 42,286 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 14,994 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 104.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 19.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 440,931 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $24,035,000 after purchasing an additional 72,877 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,247,850.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 147,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,880,265.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $372,515.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,837,779.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UBER opened at $51.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $95.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 1.60. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.81 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.75 and a 200 day moving average of $52.70.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Nomura began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.58.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

