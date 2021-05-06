U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) VP Sells $33,500.00 in Stock

U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) VP Herbert A. Burton sold 500 shares of U.S. Concrete stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $33,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,158. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

U.S. Concrete stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.81. The stock had a trading volume of 268,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,464. U.S. Concrete, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.77 and a 1-year high of $78.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 1.34.

Get U.S. Concrete alerts:

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.93. The business had revenue of $334.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.52 million. U.S. Concrete had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Concrete, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USCR. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Concrete in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in U.S. Concrete in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of U.S. Concrete by 138.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of U.S. Concrete by 623.3% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,085 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist upped their price objective on U.S. Concrete from $35.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Concrete from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on U.S. Concrete from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

U.S. Concrete Company Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Concrete Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Concrete and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.