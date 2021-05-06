Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) PT Lowered to $62.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at UBS Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the social networking company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Guggenheim upped their price target on Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Twitter from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Twitter from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Twitter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.53.

TWTR stock opened at $53.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The company has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.81, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. Twitter has a 1-year low of $27.12 and a 1-year high of $80.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.85.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Twitter will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 12,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $675,596.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $127,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,705 shares of company stock worth $4,120,460 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Twitter during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Twitter during the first quarter worth $25,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

