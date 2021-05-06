Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $475.00 to $400.00. The stock had previously closed at $335.72, but opened at $320.51. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. Twilio shares last traded at $305.48, with a volume of 86,685 shares traded.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TWLO. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $385.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Twilio from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.50.

In other news, insider Chee Chew sold 1,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.95, for a total transaction of $379,720.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.92, for a total value of $650,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 207,884 shares of company stock valued at $81,405,605 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Twilio by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,749,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,618,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,505 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,314,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,460,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,951 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth $443,871,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Twilio by 159.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,530,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,031,000 after buying an additional 939,568 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth about $291,337,000. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $51.68 billion, a PE ratio of -105.82 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a current ratio of 10.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $362.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $351.72.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. As a group, analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Company Profile (NYSE:TWLO)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

